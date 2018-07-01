Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 7/1/2018 1:23 PM

3.1 magnitude earthquake recorded in central Oklahoma

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

GUTHRIE, Okla. -- The U.S. Geological Survey says a 3.1 magnitude earthquake has been recorded in central Oklahoma.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

The agency says the earthquake was recorded at 9:58 p.m. on Saturday, about 8 miles (12.5 kilometers) east of Guthrie. The temblor was recorded at a depth of nearly 5.5 miles (8.7 kilometers).

Thousands of earthquakes have been recorded in Oklahoma in recent years, with many linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and natural gas production. State regulators have directed several oil and gas producers in the state to close injection wells or reduce the volume of wastewater injections.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account