Breaking News Bar
 
Indiana
updated: 7/1/2018 5:54 PM

Foundation to raise money to restore fire-damaged library

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

AUBURN, Ind. -- A newly-formed nonprofit is set to raise money to restore and rebuild a historic northeastern Indiana library heavily damaged by an arson fire.

Auburn's Eckhart Public Library has been closed since the July 2017 swept through the building after a man placed a lit, mortar-style firework in its book return chute.

The new Eckhart Library Foundation was established in March and efforts are now underway to secure a 501(c)(3) tax status that will enable all donations to be tax-deductible by donors.


The (Auburn) Star reports that the money raised will go toward repairing the damage caused by the fire and supporting the library's future operation.

A 24-year-old Auburn man pleaded guilty to an arson charge in the fire was sentenced last year to 12 years in prison.

___

Information from: The (Auburn, Ind.) Star, http://www.dekalbstar.com

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account