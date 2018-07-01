Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 7/1/2018 7:43 PM

Amnesty: Indonesian forces behind unlawful killings in Papua

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • FILE - In this March 20, 2017, file photo, a Papuan activist whose body is painted in the colors of "Morning Star" separatist flag shouts slogans as police officers stand guard during a protest in Jakarta, Indonesia. Amnesty International said Monday, July 2, 2018 there have been dozens of unlawful killings by security forces in Indonesia's easternmost Papua region since 2008, including targeted slayings of activists, and a near total absence of justice for the mainly indigenous victims.

    FILE - In this March 20, 2017, file photo, a Papuan activist whose body is painted in the colors of "Morning Star" separatist flag shouts slogans as police officers stand guard during a protest in Jakarta, Indonesia. Amnesty International said Monday, July 2, 2018 there have been dozens of unlawful killings by security forces in Indonesia's easternmost Papua region since 2008, including targeted slayings of activists, and a near total absence of justice for the mainly indigenous victims.
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

JAKARTA, Indonesia -- Amnesty International says there have been 95 unlawful killings by security forces in Indonesia's easternmost Papua region since 2008, including targeted slayings of activists, and a near-total absence of justice for the mainly indigenous victims.

In a report based on two years of research, Amnesty said Monday that more than half the victims were either political activists specifically targeted or people taking part in peaceful protests often unrelated to the Papuan independence movement.

It said none of the killings was investigated independent of the security forces responsible. In about a third of the cases, there was not even an internal investigation.

An independence movement and an armed insurgency have simmered in the formerly Dutch-controlled region since it was annexed by Indonesia in 1963.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account