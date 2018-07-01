Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 7/1/2018 10:23 PM

Surveys show Chinese manufacturing growth cooling

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

BEIJING -- Two surveys show Chinese manufacturing decelerated in June as exports weakened, Beijing tightened lending controls and trade tensions with Washington rose.

The business magazine Caixin said Monday its monthly purchasing managers' index edged down to 51.0 from May's 51.1 on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 show activity increasing. A separate index released over the weekend by the Chinese government statistics agency declined to 51.5 from May's 51.9.

China faces the threat of U.S. tariff hikes in a dispute over trade and technology but economic indicators already are turning down after Beijing tightened lending controls to rein in rising debt.

Exports have shrunk as a share of China's economy and contribute less than 1 percent of annual growth but still support millions of manufacturing jobs.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account