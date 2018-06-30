Breaking News Bar
 
Indiana
updated: 6/30/2018 10:02 AM

TV series to recount tale of infamous Indiana serial killer

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

LaPORTE, Ind. -- A television series that's in the works will recount the story of a northern Indiana woman who's believed to have murdered more than two dozen people a century ago.

SERA Films has optioned Harold Schecter's bestseller "Hell's Princess: The Mystery of Belle Gunness, Butcher of Men" for a limited television series adaptation.


The Indianapolis Star reports actor Joseph Cross and SERA Films founder Austin Francalancia are developing and producing the series.

Francalancia, who's a Warsaw, Indiana, native, says they've identified 10 actors who could portray Belle Gunness.

The native of Norway moved to LaPorte, Indiana, in the early 1900s and used lonely hearts ads to lure wealthy men to her farm, where she robbed, poisoned and dismembered them.

Gunness' victims were discovered after a 1908 fire destroyed her LaPorte farmhouse.

___

Information from: The Indianapolis Star, http://www.indystar.com

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account