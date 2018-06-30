Breaking News Bar
 
Church bus catches fire, forcing teens, chaperones to flee

Associated Press
LOWELL, Ind. -- State Police say a church school bus caught fire in northwestern Indiana, forcing its teenage passengers and their chaperones to flee the burning vehicle.

No injuries were reported when the bus owned by Herscher Christian Church of Herscher, Illinois, was gutted by flames early Saturday along Interstate 65's southbound lanes near Lowell, Indiana.

All 16 teenagers and their two chaperones fled the bus before the fast-moving flames fully engulfed the vehicle.

Police say the bus' right rear tire failed and began sparking about 12:54 a.m. Saturday before catching fire and igniting the bus' rear after the driver pulled onto the highway's shoulder.

The passengers were taken to a Lowell business to make arrangements to get home.

The fire and subsequent cleanup closed I-65's southbound lanes for about two hours.

