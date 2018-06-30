Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 6/30/2018 4:26 PM

Trump asserts he didn't push House GOP on immigration

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
By KEN THOMAS
Associated Press
 
 

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J. -- President Donald Trump is claiming he never pushed House Republicans to vote for immigration bills that failed last week, his latest display of whiplash on the legislation.

Trump tweets from his New Jersey golf club he didn't press GOP lawmakers to support the plans because it wouldn't have cleared the Senate. He writes he released many House Republicans "prior to the vote knowing we need more Republicans to win in Nov."

That contradicts a tweet three days ago in which Trump tweeted that House Republicans should pass the "STRONG BUT FAIR" bill even though Democrats wouldn't allow it to pass the Senate. A week earlier, he urged Republicans to stop wasting time on the bill until after the elections.

The House overwhelmingly rejected an immigration bill last week.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account