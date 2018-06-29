AP PHOTOS: Russia's airports a melting pot of World Cup fans

In this Friday, June 22, 2018 photo, an Iranian fan enjoys a foot massage at a shop at Kazan International Airport in Kazan, Russia. Russia's airports have had a face-lift and thankfully for the exhausted fans on the World Cup trail they have not proven to be much of an inconvenience.

Associated Press

In this Saturday, June 16, 2018 photo a supporter of Portugal holds a ball he bought at an airport shop at Sochi International Airport in Sochi, Russia. Russia's airports have had a face-lift and thankfully for the exhausted fans on the World Cup trail they have not proven to be much of an inconvenience.

Associated Press

In this Saturday, June 16, 2018 photo, Tunisian fans wait to embark a plane at the Vnukovo International Airport, in Moscow, Russia. Russia's airports have had a face-lift and thankfully for the exhausted fans on the World Cup trail they have not proven to be much of an inconvenience.

Associated Press

In this Friday, June 22, 2018 photo, a supporter of Brazil looks at souvenirs on sale at the Kazan International Airport in Kazan, Russia. Russia's airports have had a face-lift and thankfully for the exhausted fans on the World Cup trail they have not proven to be much of an inconvenience.

Associated Press

In this Friday, June 22, 2018 photo, a passenger checks his cellphone next to a table soccer as other fans wait to embark a plane at Kazan International Airport in Kazan, Russia. Russia's airports have had a face-lift and thankfully for the exhausted fans on the World Cup trail they have not proven to be much of an inconvenience.

Associated Press

In this Sunday, June 24, 2018 photo, supporters of Germany sleep at Sochi International Airport in Sochi, Russia. Russia's airports have had a face-lift and thankfully for the exhausted fans on the World Cup trail they have not proven to be much of an inconvenience.

Associated Press

In this Sunday, June 24, 2018 photo, Colombian fans embark a plane at the Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow, Russia. Russia's airports have had a face-lift and thankfully for the exhausted fans on the World Cup trail they have not proven to be much of an inconvenience.

Associated Press

In this Sunday, June 24, 2018 photo, supporters of Sweden and Germany sleep before their flight at the Sochi International Airport in Sochi, Russia. Russia's airports have had a face-lift and thankfully for the exhausted fans on the World Cup trail they have not proven to be much of an inconvenience.

Associated Press

In this Sunday, June 24, 2018 photo, a supporter of Germany embarks a plane at Sochi International Airport in Sochi, Russia. Russia's airports have had a face-lift and thankfully for the exhausted fans on the World Cup trail they have not proven to be much of an inconvenience.

Associated Press

In this Saturday, June 16, 2018 photo, the TV shows the soccer star Lionel Messi during a match between Argentina and Iceland, as Russian fans watch the game, at Vnukovo International Airport, in Moscow, Russia. Russia's airports have had a face-lift and thankfully for the exhausted fans on the World Cup trail they have not proven to be much of an inconvenience.

Associated Press

In this Saturday, June 16, 2018 photo, a man charges his cellphone after a flight at the Volgograd International Airport in Volgograd, Russia. Russia's airports have had a face-lift and thankfully for the exhausted fans on the World Cup trail they have not proven to be much of an inconvenience.

Associated Press

In this Friday, June 22, 2018 photo, a supporter of Argentina embarks a plane at Kazan International Airport in Kazan, Russia. Russia's airports have had a face-lift and thankfully for the exhausted fans on the World Cup trail they have not proven to be much of an inconvenience.

Associated Press

In this Sunday, June 24, 2018 photo, a family from Colombia take photos as a Polish fan sits in a shuttle bus at Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow, Russia. Russia's airports have had a face-lift and thankfully for the exhausted fans on the World Cup trail they have not proven to be much of an inconvenience.

Associated Press

In this Sunday, June 24, 2018 photo, a supporter of Germany looks an advertising banner that reads in Russian language ''Beauty in motion'' at Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow, Russia. Russia's airports have had a face-lift and thankfully for the exhausted fans on the World Cup trail they have not proven to be much of an inconvenience.

Associated Press

In this Friday, June 22, 2018 photo, a soccer fan wearing a T-shirt with the British flag checks his cellphone after a flight at Sheremetyevo International Airport, in Moscow, Russia. Russia's airports have had a face-lift and thankfully for the exhausted fans on the World Cup trail they have not proven to be much of an inconvenience.

Associated Press