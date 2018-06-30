Choo extends on-base streak as Rangers rip White Sox 11-3

hello

Texas Rangers' Adrian Beltre reacts as he watches the replay of an error by Chicago White Sox left fielder Charlie Tilson that allowed a run to score during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 29, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. Associated Press

Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister watches from the dugout during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Friday, June 29, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. Associated Press

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Covey walks off the field after giving up seven runs on three home runs during the second inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Friday, June 29, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. Associated Press

Texas Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo rounds the bases on a two-run home run off of Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Chris Volstadas Texas Rangers third base coach Tony Beasley (27) and White Sox third baseman Leury Garcia (28) wait during the first third of a baseball game Friday, June 29, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. Associated Press

Texas Rangers' Elvis Andrus, center, and Delino DeShields, right, congratulate Nomar Mazara after scoring on Mazara's three-run home run off Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Covey during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, June 29, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. Mazara's three-run shot was the second that Covey allowed in the inning. Associated Press

Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu falls to the ground in pain after fouling a pitch from Texas Rangers starting pitcher Yovani Gallardo off his foot during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, June 29, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. Associated Press

Texas Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo connects on a two-run home run off Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Chris Volstad during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, June 29, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. Choo's home run was the Rangers' fifth of the game. Associated Press

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Shin-Soo Choo said he cares much more about getting on base multiple times each game than circling the bases.

Then, he proceeded to do both.

Choo reached base for the 41st straight game with a first-inning walk, tying the major league high this season, and also hit one of Texas' five Texas home runs in the first three innings of the Rangers' 11-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Friday night.

Rougned Odor, Robinson Chirinos and Nomar Mazara homered in a seven-run second inning. Joey Gallo and Choo went deep in the third as the Rangers won for the 10th time in 12 games.

Choo matched the streak that the Philadelphia Phillies' Odubel Herrera put together March 30-May 19.

"Honestly, I don't feel anything special," Choo said afterward. "I'm just happy for winning the first game of a three-game series."

Yovani Gallardo (2-0), making his third start since joining Texas on June 17, retired his first 10 batters and allowed all three runs on four hits and one walk in 7 1/3 seven innings. Gallardo struck out seven.

The 32-year-old who grew up in nearby Fort Worth is in his second stint with the Rangers after being released by Milwaukee in March and designated for assignment by Cincinnati in April.

Gallardo spent two months with Texas' Triple-A Round Rock affiliate before being called up and credits the pitch clock in the minors for helping him.

"Grab the ball and go," said Gallardo, who won 13 games for Texas in 2015. "Not allowing myself and the hitter to think about things."

Dylan Covey (3-3) allowed four homers and nine runs in 2 1/3 innings.

"They're a hot team right now," Covey said. "Just not a good one for me."

Choo greeted White Sox reliever Chris Volstad with his 15th homer of the season to extend his hitting streak to 12 games. He's hitting .333 during the on-base streak with 52 hits and 38 walks.

The only Texas batter in the starting lineup without a hit was Adrian Beltre, whose 3,105 career hits rank 21st in major league history.

The White Sox reached their season's halfway point at 28-53, one win better than the franchise's worst record through 81 games.

"Hopefully, the guys are continuing to improve, catch the ball a little bit more consistently and just continue to learn and get better," Chicago manager Rick Renteria said.

PITCHING NO SWEAT FOR SOX'S DAVIDSON

Chicago outfielder Matt Davidson made his first pitching appearance since high school in the eighth inning. He retired all three batters he faced, closing with a strikeout of Odor, and was mobbed upon reaching the dugout.

"I know it sounds cheesy, but it was a dream come true," Davidson said.

DRAW IN FIRST GAME OF STRIKEOUT DERBY

Gallo and Chicago's Yoan Moncada each fanned twice. That allowed Gallo to maintain his one-strikeout lead over Moncada atop the major leagues, 116-115.

Rangers batters lead the American League in strikeouts with 783, followed by the White Sox with 774.

SHORT HOPS

White Sox 3B Yolmer Sanchez, who turned 26 on Friday, was held out of the lineup for precautionary reasons after sustaining a left quad contusion Thursday. Sanchez could return Saturday. ... Choo's on-base streak is the longest since Atlanta's Freddie Freeman reached in 46 straight games in 2016. ... Covey's ERA in five career innings against Texas is 25.20.

TRAINER'S ROOM

White Sox: RHP Miguel Gonzalez (shoulder) was recalled from his rehab assignment because of discomfort during a side session following Sunday's start. Gonzalez will be re-evaluated.

Rangers: LHP Martin Perez (right elbow) will make his second rehab start on Saturday for Double-A Frisco. Perez struck out nine and allowed only two singles in five innings Monday for Single-A Hickory.

UP NEXT

White Sox LHP Carlos Rodon (1-2) will seek his second consecutive win on Saturday. Rodon worked eight innings to match a career high and allowed just two runs to Oakland on Sunday. Rodon will face Rangers RHP Bartolo Colon (4-5), whose 244 career wins are one short of Dennis Martinez's record for the most by a native of Latin America.

__

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball