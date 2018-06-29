Breaking News Bar
 
Serbia soccer official and ex-player Bunjevcevic dies at 45

BELGRADE, Serbia -- Serbia soccer official Goran Bunjevcevic, a former Red Star Belgrade captain and Tottenham defender, has died. He was 45.

The Football Association of Serbia said Bunjevcevic, the sports director for the national team, died on Thursday in Belgrade. He had an aneurysm on May 20.

Bunjevcevic started his playing career in the former Yugoslavia and joined Red Star Belgrade in the late 1990s, winning two league titles and two cups. He was at Tottenham from 2001-06.

Benjevcevic represented the former Yugoslavia 16 times until 2003.

The Serbian FA said it "mourns one of the best sports workers, a great man and professional."

Tottenham wrote on Twitter: "We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our former player Goran Bunjevcevic. The thoughts of everyone at the Club are with his friends and family at this extremely difficult time."

