Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 6/29/2018 7:22 AM

New app offers interactive experiences for Disney guests

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
By FREIDA FRISARO
Associated Press
 
 

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- With the opening of Toy Story Land at Hollywood Studies, Walt Disney World is also offering guests a new mobile app called Play Disney Parks.

The app debuts Saturday, the same day that Toy Story Land opens to the public.

Entertainment options include interactive themed games, Disney trivia, digital achievements and music playlists.

Scott Andress is vice president of Digital Guest Experience for Disney. He explains that the app is designed to give people an alternative to a "heads down" cellphone experience. The idea is to turn wait times for rides into engaging entertainment for families and friends. It is available for iOS and Android platforms. It is free to download and use.

The app can be used at the four parks just outside Orlando and two at Disneyland Resort.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account