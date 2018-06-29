Breaking News Bar
 
Illinois
updated: 6/29/2018 7:49 AM

Thousands without power in Missouri, Illinois after storm

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

ST. LOUIS -- Tens of thousands are without power in sweltering heat after a spring storm hit the St. Louis region.


The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a storm hit Thursday night, generating strong winds, heavy rain and, in places, hail. More than 40,000 Ameren customers in Illinois and 20,000 in Missouri were without power as of Friday morning. The outages come as highs are expected around the century mark.

A team from the National Weather Service will be surveying damage to see if any of it was caused by a tornado. Meteorologist Kevin Deitsch says the team will focus on the damaged marina area in Portage Des Sioux along the Mississippi River in St. Charles County, Missouri, where a truck flipped over. They'll also visit Spanish Lake, Missouri, and Granite City, Illinois.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account