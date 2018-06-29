Indiana nursing home company's ex-CEO awaits sentencing

INDIANAPOLIS -- The former CEO of a company that operates dozens of Indiana nursing homes could face more than 12 years in prison for his role in kickback schemes involving nearly $20 million.

Federal prosecutors say James Burkhart, who will be sentenced Friday, ran more than two dozen fraud and kickback schemes that enabled Burkhart and three other men to live lavish lifestyles.

Burkhart is American Senior Communities' former CEO. He and the company's former Chief Operating Officer, Daniel Benson, were indicted by federal authorities in October 2016 along with associates Steven Ganote and Joshua Burkhart.

The Indianapolis Star reports court documents show the four men reached plea deals in the case. James Burkhart is expected to plead guilty to charges that include conspiracy to commit mail, wire and health care fraud.