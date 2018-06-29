Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 6/29/2018 9:55 AM

FDA OKs first drug made to reduce excessive sweating

By LINDA A. JOHNSON
Associated Press
 
 

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the first drug developed specifically to reduce excessive sweating, a common condition that can cause anxiety.

Dermira Inc. said Friday its Qbrexza (cue-BREX'-zah) was approved for excessive underarm sweating. The drug is inside a cloth wiped over the skin daily to block sweat glands from activating.

Dermira refused to disclose the price. Qbrexza will be available in October.

An estimated 15.3 million Americans have some form of excessive sweating, but only 1 in 4 get treatment. Current treatment options include Botox injections, surgery and off-label use of drugs that block the body's chemical messengers.

Dermira said in one study, 53 percent of patients reported Qbrexza reduced sweat production by roughly half, versus 28 percent in a comparison group using a nonmedicated cloth.

