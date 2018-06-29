Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 6/29/2018 9:50 AM

Correction: Carnegie Corp-Great Immigrants story

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

CHICAGO -- In a story June 28 about the Carnegie Corp.'s "Great Immigrants" list, The Associated Press, relying on incorrect information provided, reported erroneously that mathematician Robert Langlands was on the list. He was not.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Cherkasov on Carnegie Corp.'s 'Great Immigrants' list

Cradles to Crayons Chicago Executive Director Bernard Cherkasov is one of 38 naturalized citizens honored by the Carnegie Corp. of New York in its annual list of "Great Immigrants."

CHICAGO -- Cradles to Crayons Chicago Executive Director Bernard Cherkasov is one of 38 naturalized citizens honored by the Carnegie Corp. of New York in its annual list of "Great Immigrants."

The list was announced Thursday and the honorees represent 30 countries of origin.

The philanthropic foundation says Cherkasov was born in Azerbaijan. He was raised in Detroit. Cradles to Crayons Chicago is a nonprofit that provides underprivileged children with clothing, school supplies and other essentials.

Other honorees include Uber Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi (Iran), author Imbolo Mbue (Cameroon), University of Washington President Ana Mari Cauce (Cuba) and U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal (Mexico), a Democrat from California.

Carnegie Corp.'s founder was Andrew Carnegie, a Scottish immigrant.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account