Texas officials to address claims of abuse at Karolyi ranch

FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017, file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing in Lansing, Mich. Investigators in Texas on Friday, June 29, 2018, are expected to address allegations of criminal behavior by the disgraced former sports doctor at the famed gymnastics training center run by Bela and Martha Karolyi. The facility has since closed and Nassar has been imprisoned for life. Associated Press

FILE - In this Sept, 12, 2015, file photo, a sign points to the Karolyi Ranch near New Waverly, Texas. Investigators in Texas on Friday, June 29, 2018, are expected to address allegations of criminal behavior by disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar at the famed gymnastics training center run by Bela and Martha Karolyi. The facility has since closed and Nassar has been imprisoned for life. Associated Press

FILE - In this June 29, 2012, file photo, Bela Karolyi, left, and his wife, Martha Karolyi, talk on the arena floor before the start of the preliminary round of the women's Olympic gymnastics trials in San Jose, Calif. Investigators in Texas on Friday, June 29, 2018, are expected to address allegations of criminal behavior by disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar at the famed gymnastics training center in Texas that was run by the Karolyis. The facility has since closed and Nassar has been imprisoned for life. Associated Press

HUNTSVILLE, Texas -- Investigators in Texas are expected to address allegations of criminal behavior by disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar at the famed gymnastics training center run by Bela and Martha Karolyi.

Last month, five former U.S. gymnasts implored authorities to determine whether the Karolyis could have prevented abuse at the Karolyi ranch about an hour north of Houston. Two of them said Nassar abused them there.

The facility has since closed and Nassar has been imprisoned for life.

The Texas Rangers, who are leading the investigation, and Walker County prosecutors and sheriff's officials have scheduled a Friday afternoon news conference to discuss developments.

The gymnasts said Texas hadn't executed search warrants or secured indictments, even as some statutes of limitation loomed.

The Karolyis have denied knowledge of any mistreatment.

