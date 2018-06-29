Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 6/29/2018 12:54 PM

Lawyer: Defendant in fatal warehouse fire close to plea deal

By PAUL ELIAS
Associated Press
 
 

SAN FRANCISCO -- A lawyer says a plea deal is near for the central figure charged in connection with a Northern California warehouse fire that killed three dozen partygoers at an unlicensed concert.

Lawyer Tony Serra said Friday that prosecutors and defense attorneys were close to an agreement. But he warned talks could still break down during a meeting to finalize the deal with a judge Friday.

Serra says Derick Almena and prosecutors have tentatively agreed to an eight-year prison sentence.

Almena faces 36 involuntary manslaughter charges for the 2016 fire at the so-called Ghost Ship warehouse.

Almena rented the Oakland warehouse and illegally converted it into a residence and entertainment venue.

In an interview with KTVU-TV, Almena says he "didn't put a bullet in anybody" but is ready to accept a deal.

