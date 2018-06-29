HUNTSVILLE, Texas -- Prosecutor: Ex-sports doctor Larry Nassar, former trainer charged with sex assault at elite Texas gymnastics center.
updated: 6/29/2018 2:29 PM
Prosecutor: Ex-sports doctor Larry Nassar, former trainer charged with sex assault at elite Texas gymnastics center
hello
- This article filed under:
- News
- Nation/World
- Associated Press
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.