Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 6/29/2018 2:28 PM

Roberts, right of Kennedy, is new center of Supreme Court

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018 file photo, U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts listens as President Donald Trump delivers his first State of the Union address in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol to a joint session of Congress Tuesday in Washington. The retirement of Justice Anthony Kennedy means that the conservative Roberts probably will be the justice closest to the courtâs four liberals, allowing Roberts to control where the court comes down in some of its most contentious cases. (Win McNamee/Pool via AP)

    FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018 file photo, U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts listens as President Donald Trump delivers his first State of the Union address in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol to a joint session of Congress Tuesday in Washington. The retirement of Justice Anthony Kennedy means that the conservative Roberts probably will be the justice closest to the courtâs four liberals, allowing Roberts to control where the court comes down in some of its most contentious cases. (Win McNamee/Pool via AP)
    Associated Press

 
By MARK SHERMAN
Associated Press
 
 

WASHINGTON -- Chief Justice John Roberts is the Supreme Court's new man in the middle. It's just that the middle may have moved well to the right.

The retirement of Justice Anthony Kennedy means Roberts probably will be the conservative justice closest to the court's four liberals, allowing him to control where it comes down in some of its most contentious cases.

Washington lawyer John Elwood says Roberts will be the justice who determines "how far they go and how fast they go."

Kennedy played a similar role for many years - his votes on gay rights, abortion, the death penalty, the environment, voting rights and affirmative action basically determined the outcome of cases on which the court was divided between liberals and conservatives.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account