New Zealand football boss quits after player mutiny

hello

WELLINGTON, New Zealand -- New Zealand Football chief executive Andy Martin resigned on Friday ahead of an investigation into the conduct of national women's team coach Andreas Heraf which led to complaints by team members.

England-born Martin announced his decision to step down after four years in a media statement, saying "it is time to focus on my wife and family and follow my beloved Liverpool FC more intently."

He said he leaves New Zealand football in good health and thanked colleagues who have "worked tirelessly over the past four years to deliver some outstanding achievements, under sometimes trying circumstances."

Martin has been heavily criticized for his handling of complaints by players about Heraf's tactics and methods.

He told a news conference earlier this month he had no knowledge of concerns about Heraf until he received a letter from the New Zealand Professional Footballers Association containing 13 letters of complaint from members of the national women's team.

But reports showed the departing manager of the New Zealand team had raised concerns about Heraf in an interview with Martin after a tour to Spain earlier this year. Two senior members of the team, including veteran Abby Erceg, who retired from international football because of tactical differences with Heraf, also had spoken publicly about their concerns.

Matters came to a head after New Zealand lost 3-1 to Japan on June 10 in a home match. Players were disappointed at the defensive tactics adopted by Heraf who told a post-match news conference New Zealand would never have "that quality" to compete with teams like Japan.

The players who wrote letters of complaint - a majority of the national squad - said they would not play again under Heraf who has been placed on special leave until complaints are reviewed by an independent investigator.