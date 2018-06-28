Breaking News Bar
 
$5K reward offered for information about killings of geese

Associated Press
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A $5,000 reward is being offered for information about who ran over and killed about 20 geese in northern Indiana.


South Bend Animal Care and Control responded to the June 21 deaths and is leading the investigation. The geese were found that night by a man who was out walking his dogs in South Bend. The animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is offering the reward.

Anyone with information about the geese killings may contact South Bend Animal Care and Control. PETA also accepts tips about such cases.

