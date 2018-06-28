Breaking News Bar
 
Chicago
updated: 6/28/2018 10:46 AM

Teen charged in carjacking of suburban Chicago judge

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

CHICAGO -- Police say a teenager has been charged in the Chicago carjacking of a suburban county judge earlier this month.

The carjacking happened about 2 a.m. June 8 as Will County Judge David Carlson was in a Walgreens parking lot in the Greektown neighborhood just west of downtown Chicago. Authorities say several people approached him and threatened to shoot him if he didn't hand over his keys.

The judge's SUV was later found on Chicago's South Side. Officials say investigators had no indication Carlson was targeted because of his position as a judge.

The 19-year-old man was charged with aggravated armed vehicular hijacking. He was jailed without bond and is expected to appear in court on July 5.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account