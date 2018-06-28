Breaking News Bar
 
Illinois
updated: 6/28/2018 12:48 PM

APNewsBreak: Illinois on hook for $300M in nursing care

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
By JOHN O'CONNOR
Associated Press
 
 

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- The Associated Press has learned that private Illinois nursing homes are fronting $300 million for residential care because the state is so far behind on determining whether they're eligible for Medicaid.

Numbers compiled by state Comptroller Susana Mendoza and obtained by the AP show the state has a backlog of 15,000 people who are awaiting Medicaid eligibility determinations. The backlog has nearly tripled since August 2014.

A judge in a federal lawsuit ordered the state to clear up the backlog by Thursday or presume everyone is eligible and put up the state's Medicaid share of $300 million.

Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services officials did not comment. They're offering a $14 million contract to a private company to help catch up for $14 million.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account