Breaking News Bar
 
Illinois
updated: 6/27/2018 8:38 AM

Former youth basketball coach pleads guilty to sex offenses

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

CHARLESTON, Ill. -- A former central Illinois girls youth basketball coach has pleaded guilty to sexual assault charges involving two former players.

Fifty-four-year-old Barry S. Wolfe of Martinsville, Illinois, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Coles County to four counts of criminal sexual assault. Prosecutors agreed to dismiss several other criminal sexual abuse charges he'd faced.

Wolfe allegedly engaged in sex acts with two of his former players from 2013 to 2015, when both were ages 17 and younger. He had coached the Central Illinois Storm, an American Athletic Union basketball program for girls age 17 and younger in Illinois and Indiana.

Coles County State's Attorney Brian Bower says the plea agreement will spare the young victims from needing to testify.

Wolfe is jailed without bond, awaiting a sentencing hearing that's scheduled for Aug. 10.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account