Immigrant mom heads to court to get her son back

During an interview with The Associated Press Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Evanston, Illinois, Lidia Karine Souza, who is seeking asylum from Brazil, sheds a tear as she talks about the ordeal she has lived in searching for and finally seeing her son for the first time on Tuesday. It took Souza weeks to find Diogo after he was taken from her at the Texas border in late May and sent by the government to a Chicago shelter.

In this Tuesday, June 26, 2018 photo provided by paralegal Luana Mazon, Lidia Karine Souza, 27, hugs her 9-year-old son Diogo De Olivera Filho as Souza visited her son for the first time since they were separated at the U.S.-Mexico border in late May. Her son remained in custody, much of it quarantined in a room because he had the chicken pox, and she has been told the soonest the boy could be released is late July. She filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration. An emergency hearing is scheduled for Thursday. (Courtesy of Luana Mazon via AP)

After an interview with The Associated Press Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Evanston, Ill., Lidia Karine Souza, who is seeking asylum from Brazil, shows a tattoo id her son's name as she talks about the ordeal she has lived in searching for and finally seeing her son for the first time on Tuesday. It took Souza weeks to find Diogo after he was taken from her at the Texas border in late May and sent by the government to a Chicago shelter. An emergency hearing is scheduled Thursday morning in which Souza's attorneys, including those from the law offices of Jeff Goldman Immigration in Boston, will argue that the government is imposing unlawful requirements for the reunification of parents with their children.

After an interview with The Associated Press Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Evanston, Ill., Lidia Karine Souza, center, who is seeking asylum from Brazil, huddles with her legal team, attorney Jesse Bless, left, and paralegal Luana Mazon, after talking about the ordeal she has lived in searching for and finally seeing her son for the first time on Tuesday. An emergency hearing is scheduled Thursday morning in which Souza's attorneys, including those from the law offices of Jeff Goldman Immigration in Boston, will argue that the government is imposing unlawful requirements for the reunification of parents with their children.

Migrant parents including Iris, from Honduras, left, Gustavo, from Guatamala, standing in green, Wilson Romero, from Honduras, standing, and Christian, from Honduras, seated in gray, socialize outside the Annunciation House, Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in El Paso, Texas. Thirty-two parents separated from their children are staying at the home as they wait to be reunited with their children. If the Trump administration has any hope of complying with a judge's order to reunite thousands of migrant children and parents within 30 days, it's going to have to clear away the red tape and confusion many immigrants have encountered so far.

A migrant parent wears an ankle monitor bracelet above his donated flip-flops at the Annunciation House, Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in El Paso, Texas. Thirty-two parents separated from their children are staying at the home as they wait to be reunited with their children. If the Trump administration has any hope of complying with a judge's order to reunite thousands of migrant children and parents within 30 days, it's going to have to clear away the red tape and confusion many immigrants have encountered so far.

Carla, second from left, from El Salvador, holds a package containing batteries and accessories for her ankle monitoring bracelet, seen on her left ankle, as she socializes with other migrant mothers at the Annunciation House, Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in El Paso, Texas. Thirty-two parents separated from their children are staying at the home as they wait to be reunited with their children. If the Trump administration has any hope of complying with a judge's order to reunite thousands of migrant children and parents within 30 days, it's going to have to clear away the red tape and confusion many immigrants have encountered so far.

Ruben Garcia, director of the Annunciation House, speaks with migrant parents Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in El Paso, Texas. The migrants are some of the 32 parents separated from their children that are staying at the home as they wait to be reunited with their children. If the Trump administration has any hope of complying with a judge's order to reunite thousands of migrant children and parents within 30 days, it's going to have to clear away the red tape and confusion many immigrants have encountered so far.

