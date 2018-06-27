US says Russia's return to fold 'inevitable' as summit looms

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, shakes hands with U.S. National security adviser John Bolton with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in the background, during their meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018. Bolton is meeting Putin for talks intended to set the stage for a U.S.-Russia summit. Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says that President Donald Trump views Moscow's return to the international fold as inevitable and that "trade-offs" could allow it to re-enter the Group of Seven club of industrialized democracies without it giving Crimea back to Ukraine.

Pompeo's comments Wednesday to the Senate Appropriations Committee came as Trump's national security adviser John Bolton met in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin to prepare for a summit between the two leaders next month in Europe.

Pompeo says he can imagine a series of "trade-offs" with Russia that would be acceptable to the U.S. and others and would allow its return to the G-7. He stressed that the U.S. position remains that Russia illegally annexed Crimea, a move that led to its suspension from the G-7.