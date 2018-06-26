Breaking News Bar
 
Japan target win over Poland to take top spot in Group H

  Players warm up during a training session of Japan national team at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Kazan, Russia, Tuesday, June 26, 2018.

    Players warm up during a training session of Japan national team at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Kazan, Russia, Tuesday, June 26, 2018.
    Associated Press

  Players warm up as Japan's head coach Akira Nishino, center, watches during a training session of Japan national team at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Kazan, Russia, Tuesday, June 26, 2018.

    Players warm up as Japan's head coach Akira Nishino, center, watches during a training session of Japan national team at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Kazan, Russia, Tuesday, June 26, 2018.
    Associated Press

  Japan's head coach Akira Nishino stands during a training session of Japan national team at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Kazan, Russia, Tuesday, June 26, 2018.

    Japan's head coach Akira Nishino stands during a training session of Japan national team at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Kazan, Russia, Tuesday, June 26, 2018.
    Associated Press

  Players listens Japan's head coach Akira Nishino during a training session of Japan national team at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Kazan, Russia, Tuesday, June 26, 2018.

    Players listens Japan's head coach Akira Nishino during a training session of Japan national team at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Kazan, Russia, Tuesday, June 26, 2018.
    Associated Press

  Japan's Keisuke Honda warms up during a training session of Japan national team at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Kazan, Russia, Tuesday, June 26, 2018.

    Japan's Keisuke Honda warms up during a training session of Japan national team at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Kazan, Russia, Tuesday, June 26, 2018.
    Associated Press

 
By PAN PYLAS
Associated Press
 
 

VOLGOGRAD, Russia -- Akira Nishino knows there are a few ways for his Japan squad to qualify for the knockout stage of the World Cup for the third time in five tournaments.

He only cares about one. With a victory over No. 8-ranked Poland at Volgograd, Japan has a shot at finishing atop Group H.

Nishino says, "We are still going for top of the group."

After a 2-2 draw last Sunday, Japan and Senegal share the lead with four points and the same number of goals scored and conceded.

Japan can advance with a win or a draw, and perhaps even a loss. Nishino's squad, which was the lowest-ranked and considered the longest shot to advance from the group, was emboldened by its opening 2-1 win over Colombia and now is aiming to advance with a bigger win over winless Poland, which is already out of contention.

___

