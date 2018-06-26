Breaking News Bar
 
Mystics take lead in East, beat Sun 92-80

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

WASHINGTON -- Elena Delle Donne scored 25 points and the Washington Mystics beat the Connecticut Sun 92-80 on Tuesday night.

The Mystics (9-5) took the lead for good at 58-57 on LaToya Sanders' layup in the middle of the third quarter. That sparked a 22-4 run that ended at 78-61 with Kristi Toliver's pair of free throws early in the fourth.

The Sun (8-6) closed the deficit to 82-76 on Alex Bentley's 21-foot jumper with 4:17 left. But Connecticut went scoreless for over three minutes and the game was out of reach in the final minute.

Sanders added 18 points, Toliver scored 14 and Ariel Atkins had 13 for the Mystics, who won their fourth straight and fifth in the last six.

Chiney Ogwumike had 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Sun, who lost five of six.

