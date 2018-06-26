Breaking News Bar
 
News
posted: 6/26/2018 7:00 AM

EU ministers seek answers from Poland over justice policies

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

LUXEMBOURG -- European Union foreign ministers say Poland must answer questions about rule of law amid concerns about a government clampdown on the independence of the judiciary.

Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok said Tuesday that "the rule of law is one of the backbones of European cooperation and there are a number of laws in Poland that raise questions."

Bloke says "the possibility that verdicts can be actually brought into doubt for a period of 20 years is quite unique."

The EU Commission has launched a rule of law procedure against Warsaw over what it sees as an erosion of independence in Poland's justice system.

Technically, the procedure could strip Poland of EU voting rights but this is unlikely to happen as its ally Hungary appears ready to veto such action.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account