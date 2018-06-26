APNewsbreak: Ex-House chief in harassment claim due $130K

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- The chief of staff to Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan who was forced to resign amid sexual harassment allegations is owed $130,000 in unused vacation and sick time.

Documents obtained by The Associated Press show Timothy Mapes was credited with 237 unused days when he was forced to resign June 6.

Mapes stepped down from his $208,000 job after staff member Sheri Garrett alleged that Mapes was dismissive of complaints of sexual harassment and made inappropriate remarks himself.

The 63-year-old Mapes was a 40-year state employee who had a total of 91 unused vacation days, worth $72,000. He gets a half-a-day's pay each for 146 unused sick days, worth $58,000.

No one answered the door at Mapes' home last week and he did not return written messages left there.