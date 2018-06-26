Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 6/26/2018 4:01 PM

Lawsuit demands release of detained boy separated from mom

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

BOSTON -- A Brazilian woman has filed a federal lawsuit demanding the release of her 9-year-old son who's being detained in Chicago after the two were separated at the border.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday says Lidia Karine Souza was released from detention on June 9 after arriving in the U.S. last month seeking asylum. Souza is now staying with family in Massachusetts, but her son remains detained.

The lawsuit says that because of paperwork the earliest the two will be reunited is late July. Souza's lawyers say the delay is "unacceptable, unnecessary and unconstitutional."

President Donald Trump signed an executive order last week ending the practice of separating migrant children from family members detained border, but many children remain separated.

The lawsuit was filed in Chicago.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account