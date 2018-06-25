Breaking News Bar
 
EU slaps sanctions on Venezuelan vice-president, 10 others

Associated Press
BRUSSELS -- The European Union says it has imposed travel bans and asset freezes on 11 senior Venezuelan officials, including new Vice-President Delcy Rodriguez.

EU headquarters said Monday that the people "listed are responsible for human rights violations and for undermining democracy and the rule of law in Venezuela."

The move, which includes the army chief and a top military intelligence officer, brings the total number of Venezuelan officials under EU sanctions to 18.

The EU says its measures are meant to help foster democratic solutions to the crisis, encourage political stability and address the urgent needs of the Venezuelan people.

President Nicolas Maduro coasted to victory last month in an election boycotted by the main opposition parties and broadly condemned as illegitimate by the U.S. and other foreign governments.

