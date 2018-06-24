Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 6/24/2018 7:05 PM

Atlanta United ties Portland Timbers 1-1

  • Portland Timbers midfielder Diego Valeri (8) is defended by Atlanta United defender Jeff Larentowicz (18) in the second half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, June 24, 2018, in Atlanta, Ga. The match ended in a 1-1 draw.

ATLANTA -- Julian Gressel tied it in the 56th minute and Atlanta United held on for a 1-1 draw with the Portland Timbers on Sunday.

A loose ball deflection off defender Larrys Mabiala bounced into Gressel's path and he pounced on it with a right-footed volley. Atlanta (10-3-4) stayed atop the MLS standings and extended its unbeaten streak to five games.

Mabiala opened the scoring in the 32nd minute. Samuel Armenteros was the first to get a touch with a left-footed stab on Diego Valeri's free kick. Goalkeeper Brad Guzan blocked it out, but Mabiala headed home the rebound and Portland took the early lead.

The Timbers (6-3-5) extended their unbeaten run to nine.

NYCFC 2, TORONTO FC 1

NEW YORK -- Jo Inge Berget scored twice and coach Domenec Torrent celebrated his New York City FC debut with a victory over Toronto FC.

Berget made it 2-1 in the 68th minute, following Maximiliano Moralez's direct pass up the right channel and slotting it home. NYCFC (9-3-4) tied it at 1 in the 51st minute on Berget's back heel from the top of the 6-yard box. Vitor Vazquez opened the scoring for Toronto (4-8-3) in the 37th minute.

Torrent replaced Patrick Vieira in New York shortly after Vieira's departure for OGC Nice was officially confirmed.

