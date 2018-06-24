Breaking News Bar
 
Sun snap 4-game skid, beat Fever 87-78

Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS -- Rachel Banham scored 20 points and the Connecticut Sun snapped a four-game losing streak with an 87-78 win over the Indiana Fever on Sunday.

Brionna Jones added 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Sun (8-5), whose four-game skid came after a 7-1 start to the season. Courtney Williams had 14 points and Chiney Ogwumike scored 13, each with nine rebounds.

Connecticut scored 10 straight to pull away to a 75-62 lead on Alex Bentley's layup with 6:58 left. The Sun kept the lead in double digits until the Fever cut it to nine on Kelsey Mitchell's 3-pointer in the final seconds.

Natalie Achonwa scored 16 to lead the Fever (1-13), who lost their third in a row.

The Sun led most of the way, but the Fever pushed in front at the end of the second quarter for a 45-43 lead at halftime.

