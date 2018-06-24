The Latest: Italy's 5-Stars: Migration 'hypocrisy' must end

An asylum seeker from the Horn of Africa who did not want to be identified by his name sits in a tented camp set up by the Baobad aid group, on the outskirts of Rome, Tuesday, June 19, 2018. After dramatically blocking humanitarian groupâs ships from bringing yet even more migrants rescued at sea to Italian ports, Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini has proclaimed his next urgent mission: ridding his country of huge numbers of migrants who undertook dangerous treks through African deserts and risky voyages on smugglers' unseaworthy boats across the Mediterranean to reach their dream: a better life in Europe. Associated Press

An asylum seeker from the Horn of Africa who did not want to be identified by his name sits in a tented camp set up by the Baobad aid group, on the outskirts of Rome, Tuesday, June 19, 2018. After dramatically blocking humanitarian groupâs ships from bringing yet even more migrants rescued at sea to Italian ports, Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini has proclaimed his next urgent mission: ridding his country of huge numbers of migrants who undertook dangerous treks through African deserts and risky voyages on smugglers' unseaworthy boats across the Mediterranean to reach their dream: a better life in Europe. Associated Press

BRUSSELS -- The Latest on immigration into Europe (all times local):

2:45 p.m.

Italy's populist 5-Star Movement is demanding that European countries step up and actually take action to deal with hundreds of thousands of migrants on the continent, warning that the future of Europe is at stake.

The 5-Stars, who are in a ruling coalition with the anti-migrant League party, penned a blog Sunday titled "The migrant hypocrisy sinks Europe" as EU leaders met in Brussels on migration.

The post complained that few countries even came close to accepting the redistributed migrants they pledged to under a failed 2015 EU plan to ease the burden on Italy and Greece.

The post said: "It's time for Europe to find itself again in the principles that everyone preaches, but few sincerely practice," saying what is at stake is "the future of Europe as a political community and its values."

___

1:20 p.m.

The leaders of Germany, France and about a dozen other European Union nations are converging on Brussels for an afternoon of informal talks on differences over migration ahead of a full EU summit that starts next Thursday.

Facing a domestic political crisis in Germany over the topic, Chancellor Angela Merkel will be seeking to get EU leaders to forge a joint approach to manage the influx of migrants and refugees, a divisive issue which is now back at the heart of the EU too.

There are deep divisions over who should take responsibility for arriving migrants, how long they should be required to accommodate them, and what should be done to help those EU countries hardest hit like Italy and Greece.

Looking for common ground among a few key nations, the informal mini-summit now involves about 16 member states, as others demanded to take part.

To further complicate matters, four eastern EU countries- the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia -refused to attend and reject taking in migrants in general.