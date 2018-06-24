Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 6/24/2018 10:59 AM

Israel's El Al faces scrutiny after moving female passengers

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

JERUSALEM -- Israeli airline El Al is facing new allegations of discrimination after moving two female passengers under pressure from male ultra-Orthodox travelers who refused to sit next to women.

In 2016, a similar case of discrimination was filed against the airline by a female passenger. Israel's Supreme Court ruled that asking a passenger to move their seat based on gender is a form of discrimination.

The most recent incident occurred on a New York to Tel Aviv flight last week. In a statement Sunday, El Al said discriminating against airline passengers is "forbidden" and that it does its utmost to serve a "wide array of populations and travelers."

The Israel Religious Action Center, a progressive group that led last year's lawsuit, accused the airline of breaking its commitments.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account