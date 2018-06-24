Sources: Salah considering retiring from national team

Egypt's Mohamed Salah, left, speaks with goalkeeper Essam El Hadary during Egypt's official training on the eve of the group A match between Saudi Arabia and Egypt at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Volgograd Arena, in Volgograd, Russia, Sunday, June 24, 2018.

Associated Press

Egypt's Mohamed Salah, front left, warms up during Egypt's official training on the eve of the group A match between Saudi Arabia and Egypt at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Volgograd Arena, in Volgograd, Russia, Sunday, June 24, 2018.

Associated Press

Egypt's Mohamed Salah attends a Egypt's official training on the eve of the group A match between Saudi Arabia and Egypt at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Volgograd Arena, in Volgograd, Russia, Sunday, June 24, 2018.

Associated Press