updated: 6/24/2018 11:02 AM

'Jurassic World' sequel stomps its way to $150 million debut

  This image released by Universal Pictures shows Chris Pratt in a scene from, "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom." (Universal via AP)

    This image released by Universal Pictures shows Chris Pratt in a scene from, "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom." (Universal via AP)
    Associated Press

  This image released by Disney Pixar shows a scene from "Incredibles 2." (Disney/Pixar via AP)

    This image released by Disney Pixar shows a scene from "Incredibles 2." (Disney/Pixar via AP)
    Associated Press

 
By JAKE COYLE
Associated Press
 
 

NEW YORK -- The dinosaurs still rule the box office.

"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" surpassed expectations to open with an estimated $150 million in ticket sales in U.S. and Canada theaters over the weekend. While that total didn't approach the record-breaking debut of 2015's "Jurassic" reboot, it proved the franchise still roars loudly among moviegoers.

It also gave Hollywood its first back-to-back $100 million-plus openings in a non-holiday period. After opening with $182.7 million last week, Pixar's acclaimed sequel "The Incredibles 2" slid 56 percent in its second week, with an $80.9 million haul.

The female-fronted heist film "Ocean's 8" also crossed $100 million domestically with $11.7 million in its third week.

