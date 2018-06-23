Breaking News Bar
 
Lukaku, Hazard score 2 each, help Belgium beat Tunisia 5-2

  • Belgium's Romelu Lukaku scores his side's second goal during the group G match between Belgium and Tunisia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, June 23, 2018.

    Associated Press

  • Belgium's Romelu Lukaku, 2nd right, scores his side' second goal during the group G match between Belgium and Tunisia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Friday, June 23, 2018.

    Associated Press

  • Belgium's Eden Hazard shoots a penalty kick to score the opening goal during the group G match between Belgium and Tunisia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, June 23, 2018.

    Associated Press

  • Belgium's Romelu Lukaku, left, scores past Tunisia goalkeeper Farouk Ben Mustapha, right, his team's third goal during the group G match between Belgium and Tunisia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, June 23, 2018.

    Associated Press

  • Belgium's Romelu Lukaku, right, scores his side's third goal against Tunisia during the group G match between Belgium and Tunisia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, June 23, 2018.

    Associated Press

  • Belgium's Romelu Lukaku, right, celebrates with teammates Dries Mertens, left, and Thomas Meunier after scoring their team's third goal during the group G match between Belgium and Tunisia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, June 23, 2018.

    Associated Press

  • Referee Jair Marrufo of U.S. talks with Tunisia's players during the group G match between Belgium and Tunisia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, June 23, 2018.

    Associated Press

  • FIFA President Gianni Infantino, left, and King Philippe of Belgium attend the group G match between Belgium and Tunisia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, June 23, 2018.

    Associated Press

 
By GRAHAM DUNBAR
Associated Press
 
 

MOSCOW -- Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard scored two goals each in a dominant Belgium display on Saturday, leading their team over Tunisia 5-2 in the highest scoring game of the World Cup.

The Red Devils were rampant at times and rested both forwards in the second half for tougher tests ahead. A spot in the round of 16 is almost certain after an opening 3-0 win over Panama.

Belgium had a two-goal lead within 16 minutes. Hazard scored with a sixth-minute penalty kick he earned by being tripped, and Lukaku angled a low, left-foot shot into the corner of the opposing goal.

The Tunisians cut the lead when defender Dylan Bronn headed in a goal in the 18th minute, but Belgium wasn't done.

Lukaku clipped a right-foot shot over advancing goalkeeper Farouk Ben Mustapha to match Cristiano Ronaldo with four goals as the tournament's top scorers. Hazard then ran on to a long pass in the 51st, flicked the ball around Ben Mustapha and shot into an empty net. Substitute Michy Batshuayi made it a rout in stoppage time, and failed with three other good scoring chances.

Tunisia captain Wahbi Khazri got his team's second with almost the last kick of the match.

Belgium has shown the most complete attacking force at the World Cup, though without yet playing a European or South American team.

Against England on Thursday, Belgium will be favored to advance as the winner of Group H.

___

More AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/WorldCup

