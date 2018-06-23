Breaking News Bar
 
Mexico wins again at World Cup, beats South Korea 2-1

  • Mexico's Carlos Vela celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the group F match between Mexico and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 23, 2018.

    Associated Press

  • South Korea's Son Heung-min, left, and Mexico's Andres Guardado challenge for the ball during the group F match between Mexico and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 23, 2018.

    Associated Press

  • South Korea's Moon Seon-min, right, and Mexico's Hector Herrera, left, run for the ball during the group F match between Mexico and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 23, 2018.

    Associated Press

  • Mexico's Carlos Vela, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the group F match between Mexico and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 23, 2018.

    Associated Press

 
By DEREK GATOPOULOS
Associated Press
 
 

ROSTOV-ON-DON, Russia -- Carlos Vela and Javier Hernandez scored a goal each to move Mexico closer to a spot in the round of 16 by beating South Korea 2-1 Saturday at the World Cup.

Mexico, which upset defending champion Germany in its opening match, took the lead when Vela converted from the penalty spot in the 26th minute. The Mexicans were awarded the penalty after Jang Hyun-soo handled the ball while trying to stop a cross from Andres Guardado.

Hernandez added the second in the 66th, scoring his 50th goal for Mexico. He hit the ball low past goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo after collecting a pass from Hirving Lozano.

Son Heung-min scored a consolation goal for South Korea in injury time, sending a powerful shot past goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa.

The South Koreans, who have lost their opening two matches, kept Ochoa under pressure throughout the match with Son often out-sprinting the Mexican defense.

___

Follow Gatopoulos at https://www.twitter.com/dgatopoulos

___

More AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/WorldCup

