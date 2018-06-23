MLS Capsules

Breaking News Bar
 
By Associated Press
HARRISON, N.J. -- Bradley Wright-Phillips scored his 11th goal of the season and the New York Red Bulls beat FC Dallas 3-0 on Saturday night, playing a man down for the final 60-plus minutes.

New York's Daniel Royer was given a straight red card in the 27th minute for a dangerous foul.

Wright-Phillips and Aaron Long also scored for New York (9-4-2), and Luis Robles had a season-high six saves in his fourth shutout of the season.

FC Dallas (8-2-5) had its four-game winning streak and seven-game unbeaten streak snapped. The Texas team was held scoreless for the first time this season.

UNION 4, WHITECAPS 0

CHESTER, Pa. -- Borek Dockal scored twice, Ilson Pereira had a goal and an assist and Philadelphia beat Vancouver to snap a two-game losing streak.

Ilsinho and Fabrice Jean-Picault scored on penalty kicks for the Union (6-7-3).

Vancouver (6-6-5) had its six-game unbeaten streak snapped, losing for the first time since May 1. Jose Aja was shown a red card in the 72nd minute, and Yordy Reyna in stoppage time.

