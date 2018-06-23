Breaking News Bar
 
Blast as Zimbabwe president campaigns; Mnangagwa not hurt

HARARE, Zimbabwe -- Zimbabwe state media say an explosion has rocked a stadium where President Emmerson Mnangagwa was addressing a campaign rally. The Zimbabwe Herald reports that the president is not hurt and has been evacuated from the scene.

A presidential spokesman tells the newspaper that Mnangagwa is now at a state house in the city of Bulawayo, where he had been speaking ahead of next month's election.

Spokesman George Charamba says investigations are underway and points out that there have been "multiple attempts" on Mnangagwa's life over the years.

Mnangagwa took power in November after longtime leader Robert Mugabe stepped down under military pressure.

The July 30 vote is the first without Mugabe since independence in 1980.

