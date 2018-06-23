Breaking News Bar
 
The Latest: Media says Zimbabwe blast assassination attempt

Associated Press
HARARE, Zimbabwe -- The Latest on explosion at Zimbabwe president's campaign rally (all times local):

4:25 p.m.

Zimbabwe's state-run media is calling the blast at President Emmerson Mnangagwa's campaign rally an assassination attempt.

The Zimbabwe Herald newspaper calls it an attempt on Mnangagwa's life. It cites a presidential spokesman as saying Mnangagwa was not hurt and was safely evacuated.

Witnesses say several people appeared to be injured in the blast that occurred in the VIP tent seconds after the president stepped into it following his speech at a stadium in Bulawayo city.

Zimbabwe's first election since the resignation of former leader Robert Mugabe is July 30.

___

3:30 p.m.

Zimbabwe state media say an explosion has rocked a stadium where President Emmerson Mnangagwa was addressing a campaign rally. The Zimbabwe Herald reports that the president is not hurt and has been evacuated from the scene.

A presidential spokesman tells the newspaper that Mnangagwa is now at a state house in the city of Bulawayo, where he had been speaking ahead of next month's election.

Spokesman George Charamba says investigations are underway and points out that there have been "multiple attempts" on Mnangagwa's life over the years.

Mnangagwa took power in November after longtime leader Robert Mugabe stepped down under military pressure.

The July 30 vote is the first without Mugabe since independence in 1980.

