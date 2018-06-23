Breaking News Bar
 
Vinnie Paul, co-founder, drummer of Pantera, dies at 54

  • FILE - In this May 20, 2004 file photo shows Vinnie Paul Abbott in Amarillo, Texas. Paul, co-founder and drummer of metal band Pantera, has died at 54. Panteraâs official Facebook page posted a statement early Saturday, June 23, 2018 announcing his death. Paulâs representative confirmed the death to Billboard. No cause of death was mentioned. Paulâs real name was Vincent Paul Abbott. He and his brother, Dimebag Darrell, formed Pantera in 1981.

Vinnie Paul, co-founder and drummer of metal band Pantera, has died at 54.

Pantera's official Facebook page posted a statement early Saturday announcing his death. Paul's representative confirmed the death to Billboard. No cause of death was mentioned.

Paul's real name was Vincent Paul Abbott. He and his brother, Dimebag Darrell, formed Pantera in 1981. Dimebag, whose real name was Darrell Lance Abbott, was shot to death while on stage with the band Damageplan in 2004.

The two brothers founded Damageplan in 2003 after Pantera broke up.

Paul was most recently in the band Hellyeah, a heavy metal supergroup which included Mudvayne vocalist Chad Gray and Nothingface guitarist Tom Maxwell.

The statement said no other details are available.

Alice Cooper tweeted Paul's impact on music was "immeasurable."

