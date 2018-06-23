Breaking News Bar
 
IS demands release of Iraq women prisoners in hostage video

Associated Press
BAGHDAD -- The Islamic State group released a hostage video on Saturday demanding the release of all Sunni women prisoners from Iraqi jails.

The group said it was giving the government a deadline of three days before it would execute the six men in the video, who identified themselves as Iraqi policemen and militiamen.

The video was published on jihadist social media groups, one week after the Islamic State group announced it had kidnapped 17 policemen and members of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces, which are predominantly Shiite militia groups that fight for the government.

A string of kidnappings claimed by IS on the highway connecting Baghdad to the north of the country has raised concerns about lingering threat posed by the group, after Iraqi forces recaptured the city of Mosul last year.

Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi has come under pressure in recent weeks to explain the gaps in security outside the capital.

A spokesman for the Iraqi military said he was aware of the hostage video and said the armed forces were pursuing the IS sleeper cell it believes is responsible.

"We won't be blackmailed by them, and we will pursue them wherever they are," said Brig. Gen. Yahya Rasoul.

