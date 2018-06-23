Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 6/23/2018 1:58 PM

Romanian president to seek new term, backs corruption fight

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

BUCHAREST, Romania -- Romania's president said Saturday he would seek a new term in office, pledging to fight corruption after the leader of the ruling Social Democratic Party was convicted for abuse of power in office.

President Klaus Iohannis said he decided to make the announcement after Social Democratic leader Liviu Dragnea was given a 3Â½-year jail sentence this week. The president, whose mandate expires in 2019, said public confidence in the Romanian government is very low.

Later Saturday, thousands of Romanians once again held anti-corruption protests outside the government offices in the capital of Bucharest, while thousands more assembled in cities around Romania including Sibiu and Cluj. They waved Romanian flags called for the government to resign and for an early election to be held.

After the sentencing, the Social Democrats reiterated their support for Dragnea, saying he should be considered innocent pending a final verdict. They promised to implement new laws that critics say will weaken the nation's fight against corruption.

Iohannis, a centrist, said during a visit to his native city of Sibiu that the Social Democrats were lobbying "for a criminal."

Later, supporters rallied outside his home in Sibiu, yelling: "Iohannis, don't give up!"

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account