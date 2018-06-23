Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 6/23/2018 7:16 PM

New Zealand leader names daughter Neve, leaves hospital

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • In this photo released by the Office of the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Prime Minster Jacinda Ardern, left, and midwife Libby, no surname given, pose with Ardern's newborn daughter at the Auckland City Hospital in Auckland, New Zealand Friday, June 22, 2018. Ardern on Thursday became just the second elected world leader to give birth while holding office. (Office of the Prime Minister of New Zealand via AP)

    In this photo released by the Office of the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Prime Minster Jacinda Ardern, left, and midwife Libby, no surname given, pose with Ardern's newborn daughter at the Auckland City Hospital in Auckland, New Zealand Friday, June 22, 2018. Ardern on Thursday became just the second elected world leader to give birth while holding office. (Office of the Prime Minister of New Zealand via AP)
    Associated Press

  • In this photo released by the Office of the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Prime Minster Jacinda Ardern, left, and midwife Libby, no surname given, pose with Ardern's newborn daughter at the Auckland City Hospital in Auckland, New Zealand Friday, June 22, 2018. Ardern on Thursday became just the second elected world leader to give birth while holding office. (Office of the Prime Minister of New Zealand via AP)

    In this photo released by the Office of the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Prime Minster Jacinda Ardern, left, and midwife Libby, no surname given, pose with Ardern's newborn daughter at the Auckland City Hospital in Auckland, New Zealand Friday, June 22, 2018. Ardern on Thursday became just the second elected world leader to give birth while holding office. (Office of the Prime Minister of New Zealand via AP)
    Associated Press

  • In this photo released by the Office of the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Prime Minster Jacinda Ardern and her partner Clarke Gayford pose with their newborn daughter at the Auckland City Hospital, Thursday, June 21, 2018, in Auckland, New Zealand. (Office of the Prime Minister of New Zealand via AP)

    In this photo released by the Office of the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Prime Minster Jacinda Ardern and her partner Clarke Gayford pose with their newborn daughter at the Auckland City Hospital, Thursday, June 21, 2018, in Auckland, New Zealand. (Office of the Prime Minister of New Zealand via AP)
    Associated Press

  • In this photo released by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Instagram, Thursday, June 21, 2018, Ardern and her partner Clarke Gayford pose with their newborn daughter at the Auckland City Hospital, Thursday, June 21, 2018, in Auckland, New Zealand. (Jacinda Ardern via AP)

    In this photo released by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Instagram, Thursday, June 21, 2018, Ardern and her partner Clarke Gayford pose with their newborn daughter at the Auckland City Hospital, Thursday, June 21, 2018, in Auckland, New Zealand. (Jacinda Ardern via AP)
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

WELLINGTON, New Zealand -- New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her partner Clarke Gayford have named their baby daughter Neve and say they want her to grow up in a world in which she can make choices about her family and career based on what she wants.

Ardern made her first public appearance on Sunday since giving birth to a daughter on Thursday.

She answered a few questions from reporters while holding her baby at Auckland City Hospital before she planned on returning home. She will take six weeks of leave before returning to work.

She says the couple struggled for months trying to decide on a name and decided to wait until the baby was born to figure out which one fitted.

She says Neve means bright, radiant and snow.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account