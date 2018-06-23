Billie Jean King to be grand marshal of NYC pride march

hello

FILE - In this June 28, 2015 file photo, crowd waves rainbow flags during the Heritage Pride March in New York. Tennis legend Billie Jean King will be one of the grand marshals of New York City's gay pride march as cities around the world hold LGBT pride events. New York's march will pass by the Stonewall National Monument in Greenwich Village on Sunday, June 24, 2018, before heading up Fifth Avenue. Associated Press

FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2017 file photo, former tennis player Billie Jean King poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film "Battle of the Sexes" during the London Film Festival. Tennis legend King will be one of the grand marshals of New York City's gay pride march as cities around the world hold LGBT pride events. New York's march will pass by the Stonewall National Monument in Greenwich Village on Sunday, June 24, 2018, before heading up Fifth Avenue. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File) Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Tennis legend Billie Jean King will be one of the grand marshals of New York City's gay pride march as cities around the world hold LGBT pride events.

The marches commemorate the riots that erupted in response to a police raid at a New York gay bar called the Stonewall Inn in June 1969. A park across the street from the Stonewall was designated a national monument in 2016.

New York's march will pass by the Stonewall National Monument in Greenwich Village on Sunday before heading up Fifth Avenue.

March organizers plan to honor "community heroes" including Parkland, Florida, school shooting survivor Emma Gonzales.

In addition to King, the grand marshals include transgender advocate Tyler Ford and civil rights organization Lambda Legal.