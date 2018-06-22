Breaking News Bar
 
posted: 6/22/2018 7:00 AM

England and injured coach want no more surprises vs Panama

  • England head coach Gareth Southgate, his right arm in a sling after dislocating his shoulder during England's scheduled day off on Wednesday, watches his players take part in a training session for the England team at the 2018 soccer World Cup, in the Spartak Zelenogorsk ground, Zelenogorsk near St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018.

    Associated Press

  • England's Kieran Trippier stretches as he warms up to take part in a training session for the England team at the 2018 soccer World Cup, in the Spartak Zelenogorsk ground, Zelenogorsk near St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018.

    Associated Press

  • England's Harry Kane claps his hands as he takes part in a training session for the England team at the 2018 soccer World Cup, in the Spartak Zelenogorsk ground, Zelenogorsk near St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018.

    Associated Press

  • England's Harry Kane, centre, stretches with teammates as they warm up for a training session for the England team at the 2018 soccer World Cup, in the Spartak Zelenogorsk ground, Zelenogorsk near St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018.

    Associated Press

  • England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford collects the ball as he takes part in a training session for the England team at the 2018 soccer World Cup, in the Spartak Zelenogorsk ground, Zelenogorsk near St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018.

    Associated Press

  • England head coach Gareth Southgate watches his players take part in a training session for the England team at the 2018 soccer World Cup, in the Spartak Zelenogorsk ground, Zelenogorsk near St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018.

    Associated Press

 
By GERALD IMRAY
Associated Press
 
 

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, Russia -- England's players were taken by surprise once this week. They don't want a second shock on Sunday against the World Cup first-timers from Panama.

The England squad members were taken aback when they got to a team meeting on Thursday to find coach Gareth Southgate with his right arm in a sling , the result of a fall while out jogging on his own the day before.

The damage? A dislocated shoulder. The response from the players?

Southgate says "as always, they were probably quite amused."

This squad, one of the youngest at the World Cup, is a fresh start for England, which is taking a far more relaxed approach under Southgate.

It can't be light-hearted against Panama, though, because of the danger of an embarrassing upset.

___

More AP World Cup coverage: www.apnews.com/tag/WorldCup

