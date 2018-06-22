Breaking News Bar
 
Pace buses to advertise Illinois Baby Safe Haven law

Associated Press
CHICAGO -- Illinois officials and advocates are launching a campaign to promote a law that allows babies to be turned over safely and legally.

The Department of Children and Family Services , the Save Abandoned Babies Foundation and Pace Bus have combined to create cards for 760 suburban Chicago buses advertising the Baby Save Haven Law.

A mother in crisis who can't care for a newborn may anonymously surrender a baby up to 30 days old at hospitals, emergency medical care facilities, police and fire stations, university police states or Illinois State Police district headquarters .

The law was enacted in 2001. Since then, 127 babies have been safely turned over and now live with adoptive families.

The cards will be visible in Pace buses until December 2019.

